Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMD. Benchmark upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.93.

Shares of AMD opened at $102.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.24. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $165.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

