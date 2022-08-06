The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $112.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $99.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Shares of AMD stock opened at $102.31 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average is $100.24. The company has a market capitalization of $165.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.