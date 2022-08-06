The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $112.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $99.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $102.31 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average is $100.24. The company has a market capitalization of $165.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

