The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Middleby were worth $15,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Middleby by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Middleby by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of MIDD opened at $146.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34.

Insider Activity at Middleby

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middleby news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,376.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,211.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.29 per share, with a total value of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,985 shares of company stock worth $1,470,966 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIDD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.