New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 4,820 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bunge were worth $16,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,452,000 after acquiring an additional 72,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,920 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bunge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,970,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bunge by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Bunge Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BG opened at $96.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $73.15 and a 52-week high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 18.07%.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.