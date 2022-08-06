Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,436 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPP opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -526.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

