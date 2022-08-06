First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,006 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,061 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 292,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 133,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 1.4 %

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $41,833.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,859.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 15,899 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $593,509.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,078.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $41,833.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $58,859.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,599 shares of company stock valued at $319,197. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIBK stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.96.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.11%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

