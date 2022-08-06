Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 838,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,952,714.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Clarivate Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 267.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $14.34 on Monday. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

