First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of First American Financial worth $11,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

Insider Activity

First American Financial Price Performance

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average of $61.78. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading

