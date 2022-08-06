California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Globus Medical worth $12,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 93.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMED. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $62.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.46. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.