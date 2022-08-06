California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.76 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Clean Harbors worth $12,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,938,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $2,625,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH stock opened at $110.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.53. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

