California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 22,598 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,598 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Harley-Davidson worth $12,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Harley-Davidson stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.37%.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOG. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.
