EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 137.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ EYPT opened at $10.53 on Thursday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 186.14% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

