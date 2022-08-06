Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Barclays

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOX. Oppenheimer restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Shares of DOX opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $88.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.63.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Amdocs by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,747,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,683,000 after buying an additional 443,199 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,350,000 after buying an additional 1,108,489 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Amdocs by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,236,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,413,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,361,000 after buying an additional 101,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Amdocs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,811,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,941,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

