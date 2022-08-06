Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $280.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $288.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $217.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.79%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

