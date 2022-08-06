Truist Financial Raises The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $95.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $94.25. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.13%.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in The Ensign Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

