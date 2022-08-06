Truist Financial Raises The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $95.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSGGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $94.25. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in The Ensign Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

