Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Cowen

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.
EXAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Exact Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.09.
Exact Sciences Trading Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ EXAS opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $108.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,531,000 after purchasing an additional 827,948 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,756,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
