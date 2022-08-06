Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Cowen

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Exact Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.09.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $108.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.00.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,531,000 after purchasing an additional 827,948 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,756,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

