Robert W. Baird Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $60.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 112.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. eBay has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

