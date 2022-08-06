DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $30.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DISH. Barclays cut their price objective on DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

Shares of DISH opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

