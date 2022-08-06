Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $54.51 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 43,992 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after acquiring an additional 92,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,233,000 after acquiring an additional 282,187 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1,813.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 78,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 74,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 155,612 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.