Barclays Trims eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price to $59.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

EBAY opened at $47.28 on Thursday. eBay has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 112.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,149,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,959 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

