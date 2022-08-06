Citigroup Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $90.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SBUX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The firm has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.14.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

