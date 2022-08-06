Raymond James Cuts DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $36.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DISH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. DISH Network has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $46.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.85.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $1,551,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 504.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 72,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

