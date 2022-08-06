eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.89.

eBay stock opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. eBay has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 5,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 681.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,718 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194,234 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 41,070 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 28,351 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

