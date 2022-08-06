National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 718 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FBHS opened at $67.24 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average is $74.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

