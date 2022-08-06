Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on GPC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

GPC stock opened at $150.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.65. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $154.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

