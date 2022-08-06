Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $49.12 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $65.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13.

