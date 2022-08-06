National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 7,769 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,766,000 after purchasing an additional 532,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $867,584,000 after purchasing an additional 423,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,486,000 after buying an additional 398,923 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,357,000 after buying an additional 1,171,229 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hologic by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,346,000 after buying an additional 404,349 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.58 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.