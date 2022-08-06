Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.27 and a 200 day moving average of $108.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

