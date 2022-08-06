Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL opened at $117.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.51. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

