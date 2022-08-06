Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 2,334.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $222,689,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,921,000 after purchasing an additional 677,196 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1,532.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 648,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,827,000 after buying an additional 608,546 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,101,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,992,000 after buying an additional 590,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,348,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,694,000 after buying an additional 398,704 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 24.63. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.