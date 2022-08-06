Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,748,000 after acquiring an additional 774,549 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,978,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,901.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,895,000 after acquiring an additional 69,008 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,682,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $131.44 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

