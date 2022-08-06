Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.34. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -110.20%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

