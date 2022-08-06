National Bank of Canada FI Sells 4,506 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

