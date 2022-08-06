JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after acquiring an additional 687,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,021,000 after acquiring an additional 273,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,669,000 after acquiring an additional 160,698 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $115.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $339.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.