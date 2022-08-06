Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $196.65 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.25.

