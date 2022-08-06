Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

DIA stock opened at $327.97 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.45 and its 200 day moving average is $331.36.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.