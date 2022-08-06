BTIG Research Cuts Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Price Target to $62.00

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Rocky Brands Price Performance

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $195.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $56.96.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.44). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth $5,711,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 214,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth $6,341,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

