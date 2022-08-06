Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $155.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.83.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $157.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.40 and its 200-day moving average is $162.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

