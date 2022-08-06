Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OTLY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 11.19.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 3.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is 4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.90. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 2.75 and a 12 month high of 19.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 183.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Oatly Group by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after buying an additional 3,297,510 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,457,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

