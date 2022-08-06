Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target to $31.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.75.

Sierra Wireless Stock Down 0.1 %

SWIR stock opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $172.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.34 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

