Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) PT Lowered to $58.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mercury Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MRCY opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.28, a P/E/G ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.79. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 19,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.