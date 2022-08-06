Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $187.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $210.76 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

