Donald Closser Sells 9,288 Shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) insider Donald Closser sold 9,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $22,012.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 948,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Donald Closser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IronNet alerts:

On Tuesday, July 12th, Donald Closser sold 2,544 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $6,003.84.

On Friday, July 1st, Donald Closser sold 3,169 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $6,686.59.

On Friday, May 6th, Donald Closser sold 6,563 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $18,638.92.

IronNet Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of IRNT opened at $2.41 on Friday. IronNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IronNet ( NYSE:IRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IronNet, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRNT. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of IronNet by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, DAGCO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

About IronNet

(Get Rating)

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.