Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $698.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.93.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 44.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $235,897.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,333.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth about $12,815,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 421.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after buying an additional 146,608 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth about $7,574,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,966 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 80,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth about $2,829,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

