Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,840 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of SRCL opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $72.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

