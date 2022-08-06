Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,815 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,939,000 after acquiring an additional 497,979 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 791,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,021,000 after buying an additional 70,308 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,520,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 119.8% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 89,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 48,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,943,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $66.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.22.

