Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 193.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,290 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,056,000 after buying an additional 1,650,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after buying an additional 1,445,519 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,664,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,653,000 after buying an additional 1,367,484 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2,070.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 886,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,219,000 after buying an additional 845,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 target price on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $75.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.24. Equity Residential has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.08%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

