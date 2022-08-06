3,454 Shares in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

About FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biotechnology and/or telemedicine sector of the healthcare industry in North America.

