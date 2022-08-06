Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 45,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 108,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 173,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.55. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $449.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

