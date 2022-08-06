Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $111,000 in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. New Street Research raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of DLO opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. DLocal Limited has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Further Reading

